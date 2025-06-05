Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and Luxembourg have agreed to establish a Strategic Finance Working Group to unlock new areas of cooperation and explore joint business opportunities in third countries, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

Şimşek traveled to Luxembourg on May 4 for a one-day visit for high-level talks.

He had “productive meetings” with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Roth Gilles Luc Frieden, Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

As a leading global financial hub, Luxembourg is a key partner for Türkiye,” he added.

“We’re committed to broadening and deepening our bilateral ties, from digital innovation, sustainable finance and manufacturing to enhancing Türkiye–EU relations, including the Customs Union modernization,” Şimşek said.