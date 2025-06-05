Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

Türkiye and Luxembourg have agreed to establish a Strategic Finance Working Group to unlock new areas of cooperation and explore joint business opportunities in third countries, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

Şimşek traveled to Luxembourg on May 4 for a one-day visit for high-level talks.

He had “productive meetings” with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Roth Gilles Luc Frieden, Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

As a leading global financial hub, Luxembourg is a key partner for Türkiye,” he added.

“We’re committed to broadening and deepening our bilateral ties, from digital innovation, sustainable finance and manufacturing to enhancing Türkiye–EU relations, including the Customs Union modernization,” Şimşek said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000
LATEST NEWS

  1. As inflation further eases, eyes turn toward Central Bank rate decision

    As inflation further eases, eyes turn toward Central Bank rate decision

  2. Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

    Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

  3. TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

    TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

  4. Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

    Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' in Eid address

  5. Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

    Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Recommended
TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses

TSKB secures financing from EBRD to support businesses
Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter
Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group

Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group
Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months
ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye

ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye
Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained

Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained
WORLD Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes on Thursday evening carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

ECONOMY Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

Number of EVs on the roads reaches nearly 232,000

The number of registered electric vehicles in Türkiye increased from 106,736 in April 2024 to 231,474 in April this year, according to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿