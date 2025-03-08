Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

ANKARA
Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

The Health Ministry has lifted the ban on the use of swallowable gastric balloons, a non-surgical obesity treatment tool.

The European Commission had prohibited the sale of swallowable gastric balloons due to incidents where they were inserted improperly or by non-specialists. In response, Türkiye followed suit and banned the products earlier this year.

However, following the completion of a review by the commission, the ministry determined that the product no longer presents significant health risks.

Despite the lifting of the ban, the product must only be available for use in hospital settings, Professor Dr. Oktay Banlı, the president of the Turkish Obesity Surgery Foundation, pointed out.

This is particularly linked to the fact that the product caused complications in some patients as a result of improper insertion or use without proper medical supervision. These complications included stomach and intestinal issues.

Last year, the swallowable gastric balloon was administered to around 6,500 individuals in Türkiye and 25,000 in Europe.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

    Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

  2. Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

    Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

  3. US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

    US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

  4. Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

    Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

  5. Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

    Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces
Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries

İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries
Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul

Police bolster security near Syrian consulate in Istanbul
Turkish FM attends regional security meeting in Jordan

Turkish FM attends regional security meeting in Jordan
MHP leader calls for PKK’s ‘immediate, unconditional’ disarmament

MHP leader calls for PKK’s ‘immediate, unconditional’ disarmament
WORLD Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.
ECONOMY Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿