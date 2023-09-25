Türkiye launches two naval patrol ships in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Naval Forces have launched two offshore patrol ships named TCG Akhisar and TCG Koçhisar during a ceremony at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.

The event was attended by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün.

The newly launched ships are set to play a role in various maritime operations, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, search and rescue missions, anti-terrorism operations, maritime surveillance and special operations.

"With the addition of these ships to our navy, which demonstrate the distinguished level of our domestic and national industry, our Naval Forces will further increase its operational capability and effectiveness in the Blue Homeland and reinforce its distinguished place among the world's leading naval forces," Güler said during the ceremony on Sept. 23.

"As the Defense Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces, we will continue to work day and night for the survival of our country and our noble nation, including the development of domestic and national defense."

In a separate development at the ceremony, Türkiye delivered the ship "Babur" to Pakistan under its national warship initiative, Milgem. The shipbuilding project was part of a 2018 contract signed between Türkiye and Pakistan, leading to the sale of four corvettes.

Güler expressed his delight at Pakistan's participation in the Milgem project, saying, "With this project, which demonstrates the superior level reached by the Turkish defense industry, the strategic cooperation between our countries has become even stronger, and the successful completion of the project will lead to new business opportunities."

