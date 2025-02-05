Türkiye launches probe into killing of 3 nationals on Israel-Lebanon border

Türkiye launches probe into killing of 3 nationals on Israel-Lebanon border

ANKARA
Türkiye launches probe into killing of 3 nationals on Israel-Lebanon border

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths of three Turkish nationals who were killed while attempting to cross illegally from the Lebanese border into Israel.

Israeli military forces in the region detected the illicit border-crossing attempt and carried out an airstrike, resulting in the deaths of the three Turkish citizens, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry last week. Ankara condemned Israel for the attack.

The bodies of the three have been repatriated to Türkiye, where forensic authorities in their respective provinces are proceeding with autopsy procedures, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Feb. 5.

The office did not disclose which provinces the bodies were sent to.

The forthcoming autopsy reports are expected to provide a more comprehensive account of the exact causes of death, while the investigation is also anticipated to expand into the transnational human smuggling network responsible for illicitly transporting the three individuals beyond Turkish borders.

According to information obtained from officials, the three Turkish nationals had been unaccounted for since Jan. 11, with Ankara formally reporting their death on Jan. 29.

Families of the deceased, who had mobilized efforts to locate their missing relatives, revealed that the three individuals had previously entered Israel illegally under fake identities. They had reportedly worked in the country for two to three years before being deported.

Their latest attempt to re-enter Israel for employment saw them clandestinely cross into Lebanese territory, with their last known contact occurring near the Shebaa Farms, also known as the Mount Dov region, on the Lebanese side of the border.

The families of the victims have lodged formal complaints against human traffickers, seeking legal action against those responsible for orchestrating the perilous journey.

Probe, killing,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine
Özel criticizes govt over earthquake response

Özel criticizes gov't over earthquake response
Erdoğan: We revive earthquake-hit region with solidarity

Erdoğan: We revive earthquake-hit region with solidarity
Turkish army holds military drill in eastern province

Turkish army holds military drill in eastern province
MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough

MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough
Ankara, Damascus to craft road map for new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus to craft road map for new Syrian army
Turkish Defense Ministry slams plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Turkish Defense Ministry slams plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿