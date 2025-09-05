Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

ANKARA
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

The Turkish Health Ministry has announced the launch of a national tissue and cell banking system, designed to meet patients’ needs through domestic production.

The initiative will enable the manufacture of personalized tissue and cell products — considered the therapies of the future — at high-security facilities. All production, application and treatment processes will be digitally monitored.

As a result, surgical and medical treatments will no longer rely on imported tissue and cell products, according to a statement by the ministry.

Instead, locally manufactured products derived either from patients’ own tissues and cells or from suitable donors will be used, minimizing the risk of immune rejection and boosting treatment success rates.

New Tissue and Cell Product Production Centers will be established nationwide, where human-derived materials will be collected under strict biosafety standards.

Türkiye is highly advanced in treatments involving stem cell transplants, and there are many cases in which international patients are also accepted. Another key focus of cell and tissue transplants is skin.

In Türkiye, skin donation remains among the least common types of organ donations. While some university hospitals have carried out localized initiatives, the creation of a nationwide system comparable to a blood bank marks a first.

Until now, the country’s largest such facility has been the skin and tissue laboratory in the southern province of Adana, set up under the coordination of the ministry.

It serves as a critical resource for treating patients with severe burns as well as in emergencies such as wars, natural disasters or mass-casualty incidents. Skin preserved at the center can be stored for two to five years and used for grafts in patients with extensive burns.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿