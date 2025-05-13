Türkiye launches nationwide obesity prevention campaign

Türkiye launches nationwide obesity prevention campaign

ANKARA
Türkiye launches nationwide obesity prevention campaign

Türkiye’s Health Ministry has launched a nationwide health screening campaign focused on measuring height, weight and body mass index (BMI) in a bid to combat the country’s escalating obesity problem.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced that medical teams across the country’s 81 provinces would conduct BMI screenings in public squares, community areas and at various events.

After the scanning process, individuals found to be overweight will be directed to the country’s official facilities aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and family health centers, where they will receive nutritional counseling and regular follow-up services from dietitians.

Their objective is to raise awareness about the harms of excess weight and promote a culture of healthy living, he stressed.

The initiative aims to reach 10 million people between May 10 and July 10.

BMI is a widely used indicator that calculates body fat based on an individual’s height and weight. Obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or higher and is considered a chronic, progressive disease influenced by numerous factors including genetics, environment, socioeconomic conditions and psychological health.

This campaign comes as Türkiye grapples with alarming obesity statistics and childhood eating disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Türkiye is among the countries with the fastest-growing obesity rates. While global obesity is projected to affect 70 percent of the population by 2060, the projection for Türkiye is even higher at 94 percent.

The country is now rivaling the United States in obesity prevalence as about 30 percent of the population is obese, according to Professor Mehmet Cindoruk, head of the Turkish Gastroenterology Association.

According to Professor Ömer Faruk Başer from the Turkish Paediatric Association, one in five children in Türkiye suffers from a form of nutritional disorder.

Consuming food with poor nutritional value, considered malnutrition, negatively impacts development.

Of the children with eating disorders, around 15 percent fall into the obesity category.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Candy shower celebrating spring

    Candy shower celebrating spring

  2. Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

    Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

  3. US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

    US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

  4. Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

    Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

  5. Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Recommended
Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
Erdoğan reiterates support for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Erdoğan reiterates support for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan
Türkiye’s fertility rate hits new low amid gov’t incentives

Türkiye’s fertility rate hits new low amid gov’t incentives
İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment

İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment
Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing

Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing
Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP

Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP
WORLD Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ECONOMY US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿