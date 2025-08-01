Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste

ANKARA

The Presidency’s Agriculture and Food Policies Board has launched an initiative to tackle Türkiye’s annual food waste, estimated at 23 million tons and costing the country tens of billions of dollars.

According to the Turkish Foundation for Waste Prevention (TİSVA), per capita waste in the country reaches about 102 kilograms each year, with fruits and vegetables accounting for the largest share.

Up to 35 percent of produce never reaches the table, lost during harvesting, storage or distribution. Bread waste is also staggering — an estimated 12 million loaves are discarded daily, totaling 4.38 billion annually.

Globaly, nearly one-third of all food is lost or wasted, costing the world economy around $1 trillion each year. The UN World Food Program warns that acute food insecurity affected 343 million people in 74 countries in 2024, a 10 percent rise from 2023.

Meanwhile, the UN Environment Program estimates 1.5 billion tons of food is wasted annually, enough to fill one in every five plates thrown away.

Agriculture and Food Policies Board member Ramazan Bingöl believes Türkiye’s waste may be double the official figure. “From production to consumption, more than 40 percent of food is wasted,” he said. “In open buffets alone, at least 150 grams per plate goes to waste. Cold storage failures alone send billions of lira worth of delicatessen products to the bin.”

The board is drafting a policy to introduce nationwide measures such as limiting overproduction, improving storage, encouraging portion control and promoting food banking.

Bingöl said meetings with ministries, institutions, NGOs and industry representatives are ongoing, with the aim of finalizing the action plan within a few months.

He also called for a “national awakening” to make prevention efforts sustainable.

In the northwestern province of Edirne, a local project demonstrates practical action. Partnering with over 20 restaurants, the municipality collects surplus food daily, processes it in special machines and turns it into pet food for stray animals.

Mayor Filiz Akın says the scheme both curbs waste and supports animal welfare, complementing a new 42-acre natural shelter under construction.

Officials hope that if waste is cut by just 5 percent, billions could be saved — enough to meet the annual needs of 900,000 families.