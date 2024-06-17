Türkiye launches Euro campaign against Georgia

DORTMUND

Türkiye wants to make a good start to its Euro 2024 campaign on June 18 when it plays Georgia in a Group F match in Dortmund.

Competing in its sixth European Championship, Türkiye is aiming for its first victory in an opening group match.

The country’s best-ever performance in the event came back in 2008, when it reached the semifinals of the competition, but it was eliminated in the group stage of both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Vincenzo Montella's side will enter the tournament off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Poland, and they have not actually been victorious in any of their last five matches, suffering three defeats in the process.

But the players sounded confident ahead of their opener, with defender Merih Demiral determined to leave the bad memories of the previous tournament in the past.

“Euro 2020 was disappointing for us,” he told UEFA.com of the campaign in France, in which Türkiye scored just once and conceded eight goals while losing all its group games.

“We were a young team back then, and we still are,” Demiral said. “We are well-prepared for this tournament, and our training sessions are going well. I believe we are ready for this tournament, I hope this Euro will go well for us."

Montella noted that his side’s performance in the qualifying stage was an indicator of its potential.

“Winning our group has been historic for us because it's the first time that Türkiye has won in the groups both for the Euro and for the World Cup,” he said.

“We're very pleased to have come top, but I think that from now on another adventure will begin.”

The Italian coach expects a tough competition in Germany.

“In my opinion, this competition is more difficult than previous ones because the bar has been raised and even the mid-level teams have improved their level, so the team must do its best and have conviction but absolutely not arrogance,” he said.

The Turkish squad boasts some young talent, and all eyes will especially be on two upcoming stars: Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız of Juventus.

Having lifted the Champions League trophy two weeks ago, Arda Güler is ready to boost his international profile.

"After the final whistle of the Champions League final blew at Wembley [Stadium], the only thing on my mind was Euro 2024,” the 19-year-old told UEFA.com.

“It is always an honor for us to wear the national jersey. So I don't need any extra motivation. This is enough for me."

Türkiye will also rely on a huge fan supporter in Germany, where over 2 million people of Turkish origin reside.

"There is no doubt that it will be an incredible atmosphere,” Güler said.

“It will be nice to see red and white [the colors of Türkiye] on the Yellow Wall [Dortmund's famous stand].”

In Group F’s other match on June 18, Portugal kicks off its tournament against the Czech Republic in Leipzig with 39-year-old superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo set to start and appear at a record-extending sixth Euros.

If he nets in Germany, Ronaldo, already the top Euros scorer with 14 goals, will become the oldest-ever player to score in the tournament.