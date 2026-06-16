Türkiye launches anti-dumping probe into car tire imports

Türkiye launches anti-dumping probe into car tire imports

ANKARA
Türkiye launches anti-dumping probe into car tire imports

Türkiye has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of passenger car tires originating from the Czech Republic, South Korea, Serbia and Slovakia.

The move follows the publication of a communiqué by the Trade Ministry in the Official Gazette, which entered into force upon release.

The communiqué sets out the procedures and principles regarding the anti-dumping investigation opened into imports of passenger car outer tires from the countries concerned.

According to the notice, the investigation was initiated after an application by domestic producers Petlas Lastik Sanayi and Kocaeli Lastik Sanayi, with support from Sumitomo Rubber AKO Lastik Sanayi.

Following an examination of the application, the ministry determined that sufficient information, documentation and evidence were available and decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into the imports in question.

anti dumping,

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