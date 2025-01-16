Türkiye launches 5 satellites into space

ANKARA

In a significant milestone for Türkiye’s growing space ecosystem, the country has launched five satellites into orbit, including Fergani Space’s first satellite, FGN-100-d1, and four satellites from Plan-S.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, commenting on the achievement, stated, “Our space ecosystem will continue to strengthen in line with the objectives of our National Space Program.”

The announcement was shared via Kacır’s social media account.

Fergani Space, led by CEO and Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, successfully launched its inaugural satellite FGN-100-d1 alongside Plan-S’s four Connecta IoT satellites — Connecta IOT-5, 6, 7 and 8 — on SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission.

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) praised the development, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s expanding space ecosystem.

“Fergani Space has initiated a new era in the Small-GEO category with the launch of its first satellite, FGN-100-d1, using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This satellite, capable of global communication and geographic positioning, will pioneer future technologies.” the agency said.

“Meanwhile,Plan-S continues to innovate in IoT and 6G NTN communication technologies, contributing to global solutions. To date, the company has successfully launched nine satellites and is expanding its IoT satellite network.”

The successful Transporter-12 mission was livestreamed on SpaceX’s official social media channels.

Fergani Space’s advancements include the successful hydrogen peroxide rocket engine test conducted in May 2024.

Selçuk Bayraktar has previously emphasized Fergani’s ambition to build a global positioning system using a constellation of satellites.

With innovative and cost-effective technologies, Fergani Space is aiming to position itself as a leader in space transportation and low-Earth orbit satellite services.