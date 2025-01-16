Türkiye launches 5 satellites into space

Türkiye launches 5 satellites into space

ANKARA
Türkiye launches 5 satellites into space

In a significant milestone for Türkiye’s growing space ecosystem, the country has launched five satellites into orbit, including Fergani Space’s first satellite, FGN-100-d1, and four satellites from Plan-S.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, commenting on the achievement, stated, “Our space ecosystem will continue to strengthen in line with the objectives of our National Space Program.”

The announcement was shared via Kacır’s social media account.

Fergani Space, led by CEO and Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, successfully launched its inaugural satellite FGN-100-d1 alongside Plan-S’s four Connecta IoT satellites — Connecta IOT-5, 6, 7 and 8 — on SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission.

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) praised the development, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s expanding space ecosystem.

“Fergani Space has initiated a new era in the Small-GEO category with the launch of its first satellite, FGN-100-d1, using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This satellite, capable of global communication and geographic positioning, will pioneer future technologies.” the agency said.

“Meanwhile,Plan-S continues to innovate in IoT and 6G NTN communication technologies, contributing to global solutions. To date, the company has successfully launched nine satellites and is expanding its IoT satellite network.”

The successful Transporter-12 mission was livestreamed on SpaceX’s official social media channels.

Fergani Space’s advancements include the successful hydrogen peroxide rocket engine test conducted in May 2024.

Selçuk Bayraktar has previously emphasized Fergani’s ambition to build a global positioning system using a constellation of satellites.

With innovative and cost-effective technologies, Fergani Space is aiming to position itself as a leader in space transportation and low-Earth orbit satellite services.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player
Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest
DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit

DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit
Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL

Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL
Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿