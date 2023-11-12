Türkiye key country to resolve Israeli-Hamas problem: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined the key role of Türkiye in bringing about concrete proposals for the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question, stressing that Türkiye’s doors are open to everyone who wants peace and stability in the region.

“Türkiye is the country that offers the most applicable suggestions to solve the problem. Türkiye is the key country for solving the crises and problems in the region. Türkiye is the only country that can meet with all the countries in our geography and gather the conflicting and warring parties at the same table,” Erdoğan said in his return from Riyadh, where he attended the joint summit of the Organization of the Islamic Organization and the Arab League over the weekend.

Underlining that it is not possible to exclude Türkiye in this geography, Erdoğan said: “Our doors are open to everyone who can appreciate where we stand. We will continue to talk to everyone who wants to contact us for a sincere solution, as we have done so far, and to strive to save the reputation of humanity.”

Erdoğan praised the summit and the conclusions adopted by the leaders, informing on Türkiye’s influence on the document. “There is a declaration that contains actions, items that have never been said until today, that even produces geostrategy. For the first time, we are proposing the Nuclear Proliferation Conference over Israel’s nuclear weapons,” he informed.

Erdoğan explained that he will launch an intense diplomatic effort after the conference in order to increase the number of countries that stand with Palestine in the U.N., recalling that 121 countries voted in favor of Palestine while 40 countries abstained and 12 in favor of Israel.

“We are now focused on how many of those abstained countries can be added to 121 countries,” he said. Erdoğan recalled that he will visit Germany on Nov. 17 and Algeria on Nov. 21, where he will convey messages to Europeans and Africans.

“So far, I have not seen any EU country that could demonstrate a stance [against Israeli attacks],” he said, stressing French President Emmanuel Macron is now talking differently. “But what about the German president and chancellor? We will see it during our visit,” the president added.