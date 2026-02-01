Türkiye, Kazakhstan to hold strategic planning talks

ANKARA
Türkiye and Kazakhstan will hold the eighth edition of the Joint Strategic Planning Group meeting under the leadership of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, diplomatic sources have informed.

The group will convene in Ankara on Feb. 2, the sources said, stressing that the meeting will pave the way for Fidan to express Ankara’s satisfaction over the current level of bilateral political relations and the frequency of high-level engagement.

He will also raise steps that can be taken to further improve cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment, energy, transportation, defense industry, education, as well as humanitarian and cultural domains.

The planning group will also review efforts to increase the bilateral trade to $15 billion as suggested by the presidents of the two countries.

Fidan will also underline the importance of the Organization of the Turkic States and connectivity projects such as the East-West Corridor through the Caspian.

The ministers will discuss the regional and global developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan and Palestine, the sources informed.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan held the latest High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Ankara in July under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan remains Türkiye’s top trade partner in Central Asia with around $9 billion in trade volume. Türkiye imports around 7.3 percent of its oil from Kazakhstan, which makes the latter the third biggest supplier after Russia and Iraq.

 

