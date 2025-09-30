Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

ANKARA

Türkiye will actively participate in efforts to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza as the country’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın traveled to Qatar to attend a mediation meeting with the Palestinian group.

According to sources, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın will join Qatari and Hamas officials in meetings devoted to discussing in detail a peace plan submitted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Turkish participation to the meeting was first announced by Qatari Foreign Ministry.

“Hamas negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly,” ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference. “There will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."

Kalın has already been involved in some mediation efforts led by Qatar and Egypt to end the bloodshed in Gaza since late 2023.

The meeting in Doha will bring together regional actors and Hamas leadership to discuss the details of the blueprint declared by Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 29 in Washington.

Ankara has welcomed the agreement and expressed its readiness to contribute to the process.