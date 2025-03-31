Türkiye joins EU-led food safety awareness campaign

Türkiye joins EU-led food safety awareness campaign

Türkiye has officially joined the European Food Safety Authority’s (EFSA), a European Union organization, “Safe2Eat” campaign, an initiative aimed at raising public awareness of food safety, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced.

“In the course of the campaign, we will conduct consumer education events by concentrating on certain themes to raise public awareness of food safety,” Yumaklı explained.

He highlighted that the “Safe2Eat” campaign has been running since 2020 to promote food safety awareness across Europe. This year, the nation joined as one of 23 participating countries, broadening the campaign’s reach.

The campaign is designed to encourage consumers to make informed and safe food choices while spreading science-based best practices in food safety, Yumaklı noted. He added that the initiative would, therefore, play a crucial role in educating the public and fostering a more informed approach to food consumption.

Türkiye will focus on six main themes as part of the campaign. Efforts will be directed toward raising awareness about foodborne illnesses and educating consumers on proper food storage, handling and cooking techniques.

The campaign will also provide accurate information on food additives to dispel common misconceptions and encourage consumers to develop habits of reading and understanding food labels.

Additionally, it will increase awareness of allergens in food products and potential health risks while promoting responsible consumption and food waste reduction strategies.

To ensure the campaign’s success, the ministry’s official social media platforms and campaign websites will disseminate information on the initiative. Additionally, the campaign will collaborate with supermarkets, restaurants, and food industry stakeholders to expand its reach and maximize public engagement.

 

