Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye and Italy are aware of the importance of the stability in the Mediterranean, the head of the Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said on Tuesday.

Following a visit to the Turkish parliament from a delegation of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Stefania Craxi said that the two countries share a “common sensitivity” toward the Mediterranean.

The relationship between Türkiye and Italy has gained more importance in the international arena, Craxi added.

"Either the Mediterranean and the African continent will become a region of peace and stability, or terrorism, irregular migration and instability will prevail," she said.

"Just as this perspective of stability and peace brings us together, it is important in terms of enabling Italy and Türkiye to work together," the senator added.

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York to exchange views on bilateral ties.

In an earlier statement, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Türkiye was an important country for Italy and a part of the NATO alliance. "We have a historic friendship," he emphasized.

