Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center

ANKARA

Türkiye and Iraq will appoint a general each to a new security center planned for Baghdad, defense sources told local media on Aug. 22.

The announcement follows a landmark agreement signed last week aimed at bolstering military and security cooperation between the neighbors.

The agreement includes the establishment of two military centers — one in Baghdad and another in Bashiqa, near Mosul. The move comes as both nations seek to enhance coordination in combating PKK.

The Baghdad center will employ both military and civilian personnel, with the number and qualifications of staff to be finalized in upcoming technical meetings, Turkish sources revealed.

“The main goal of the memorandum of understanding is to eliminate the threats posed by terrorist organizations to the sovereignty and security of the two countries,” they said.

In addition to the joint centers, the agreement outlines cooperation in military and law enforcement training, intelligence sharing and border security, the sources added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, described the deal as "historic" during a press conference following the fourth high-level security meeting in Ankara.

"We wish to advance the unity of understanding we are developing with Iraq in the fight against terrorism with concrete steps on the field,” Fidan told reporters.

Senior military officials from both nations participated in the talks. The top diplomats pledged to further deepen bilateral ties in several fields.

As part of the new deal, Türkiye will waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals under 15 and those over 50 starting this September.

The partnership builds on a developing cooperation between the two nations that began in late 2023. Iraq has classified the PKK as a banned organization, while Türkiye anticipates that Iraq will formally designate it as a terrorist group.

An Iraqi court has also banned three political parties linked with PKK.

Ankara has launched the Claw operations in northern Iraq, targeting PKK’s main headquarters and training facilities located in the Qandil Mountains.

Additionally, the neighbors are discussing ways to strengthen economic and trade ties.

Türkiye supports Iraq’s Development Road Project, which aims to connect the Grand Faw Port to its southern border.

The project, which was agreed upon during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Baghdad earlier this year, spans approximately 1,200 kilometers and includes both railway and highway infrastructure.