'Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important'

'Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important'

ISTANBUL
Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday called the Türkiye-Iraq-led Development Road Project "one of the most important initiatives in the Middle East,” emphasizing its potential to reshape regional connectivity and economic integration.

Speaking at the “FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations” program hosted by Anadolu in the capital Ankara, Sudani said his government wants Türkiye-Iraq ties to serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation,” he said, highlighting the broader geopolitical significance of cooperation between the two neighbors.

Sudani also criticized Israel's prime minister and warned of rising regional tensions. "The Netanyahu government is trying to drag the region into the flames of war," he said.

During the event, held at Anadolu headquarters, Sudani offered a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, addressing their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Spanning 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), the railway and highway will connect the Great Faw Port, which aims to become the largest port in the Middle East.

 

Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says
Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals
EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty
Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions

Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿