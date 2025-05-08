'Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project among Mideast’s most important'

ISTANBUL

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday called the Türkiye-Iraq-led Development Road Project "one of the most important initiatives in the Middle East,” emphasizing its potential to reshape regional connectivity and economic integration.

Speaking at the “FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations” program hosted by Anadolu in the capital Ankara, Sudani said his government wants Türkiye-Iraq ties to serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation,” he said, highlighting the broader geopolitical significance of cooperation between the two neighbors.

Sudani also criticized Israel's prime minister and warned of rising regional tensions. "The Netanyahu government is trying to drag the region into the flames of war," he said.

During the event, held at Anadolu headquarters, Sudani offered a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, addressing their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Spanning 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), the railway and highway will connect the Great Faw Port, which aims to become the largest port in the Middle East.