Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

BAKU

Türkiye and Iran should beef up their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart Mesoud Pazeshkian in a meeting on Friday in Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan and Pazeshkian's meeting came on the sidelines of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan highlighted the need to turn the current de facto ceasefire between Iran and Israel into lasting stability, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

He also expressed Ankara's readiness to take on responsibilities to promote peace, including serving as a mediator if required.

Advancing bilateral relations in all areas, particularly in trade, would benefit both countries, the Turkish president added.

Erdoğan, Aliyev meeting

Erdoğan, in a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, said that Türkiye expects that a potential peace deal between Baku and Yerevan would meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands.

Türkiye is closely following the comprehensive peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdoğan said during the meeting on the margins of the ECO summit, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Yerevan and Baku started talks on a peace agreement after the second Karabakh war of 2020. Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh in September 2023.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, with Erdoğan saying solidarity between the two countries stands as a model.

Highlighting the importance of continuing to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and transportation, the Turkish president also expressed pleasure with the June 24 ceasefire between Iran and Israel and added that establishing permanent peace in the region is in everyone's best interest.

Efforts ongoing to deepen Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation

Erdoğan also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and said that the efforts continue to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan in various fields, particularly on trade and energy.

Erdoğan underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza, to establish a ceasefire, and to guarantee uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

At the meeting, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, his chief adviser on foreign policy and security.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen and advance relations between their countries across all key areas, according to statement from the Pakistani premier’s office.

They highlighted the need to enhance collaboration in crucial sectors such as trade, defense, energy, connectivity, and investment.

Sharif also reiterated Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to working closely with Türkiye in advancing their shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region.”