Türkiye, Iran plan new border crossing

Türkiye, Iran plan new border crossing

VAN
Türkiye, Iran plan new border crossing

Technical delegations from Türkiye and Iran have begun discussions on the opening of a fourth border crossing, Koozeh Rash–Gelincik, between the two countries.

The delegations conducted site inspections and field assessments in Van province in eastern Türkiye, with Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Hasan Habibullahzade, and Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party lawmaker Kayhan Türkmenoğlu also in attendance.

The ambassador stated that a meeting was held with the participation of the relevant authorities from both countries regarding the Koozeh Rash–Gelincik border crossing.

He noted that the meeting involved mutual consultations on the location of the crossing and the status of customs facilities.

The new border crossing will serve between Salmas district in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province and Başkale district in Türkiye’s Van province.

This will become the fourth crossing after Ağrı’s Gürbulak, Van’s Kapıköy and Hakkari’s Esendere.

Türkiye has long been a popular destination for Iranian tourists. In 2024, the number of Iranian visitors to Türkiye rose by 30.9 percent compared to the previous year, surpassing 3.2 million.

Border provinces remain among the most favored destinations for these tourists. In the first quarter of 2025, Van hosted 157,000 Iranian visitors, generating approximately $80 million in revenue for the local economy.

Sharing a 560-kilometer land border with Iran, Türkiye has completed 204 kilometers of a security wall along the Iranian border in Van to prevent illegal crossings, with construction ongoing on an additional 91 kilometers.

Van, which shares the longest border with Iran, began building the wall in 2021 to curb terrorism and smuggling activities and to control unauthorized crossings. Motion-activated camera traps, capable of real-time alerts and video transmission, were also employed along the barrier.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

    Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

  2. International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

    International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

  3. Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial

    Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial

  4. Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

    Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

  5. US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina

    US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus FM blasts UN Security Council for stealing 60 years from Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus FM blasts UN Security Council for 'stealing 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots
Türkiye following up on F-35 procurement process: Erdoğan

Türkiye following up on F-35 procurement process: Erdoğan
Türkiye slams Israels flotilla interception as act of terror, launches probe

Türkiye slams Israel's flotilla interception as 'act of terror,' launches probe
Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians
Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed

Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed
WORLD International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has been awarded some of the highest honors by Portugal and Belgium, recognizing his global leadership in energy security.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿