Türkiye suspends day-trip crossings at Iran border

ANKARA

This photograph shows a Turkish gendarmerie car and journalists gathering in front of the Razi-Kapikoy border crossing with Iran as Iranian nationals arrive in Turkey, in the province of Van, eastern Türkiye on March 1, 2026.AFP

Türkiye and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip crossings at their border, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on March 2 announced, as Israeli-U.S. strikes continued to pound the Islamic Republic.

"Same-day passenger crossings at all three customs gates have been mutually suspended," Bolat wrote on X.

But he insisted there was "no extraordinary situation" at the three crossings along their shared 500-kilometer (300-mile) frontier.

He announced that the flow of commercial cargo “is continuing in a controlled manner.”

"Iran is allowing its own citizens to enter their country via Türkiye… we are also allowing our own citizens and third-country nationals to enter our country from Iran," he said.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi also convened an online security meeting to review border measures.

The virtual session brought together the governors of the eastern border provinces of Van, Iğdır, Ağrı and Hakkari, which share frontiers with Iran.

According to an official statement, deliberations focused on maintaining border security at the highest level, introducing additional measures against irregular migration flows and strengthening inter-agency coordination on crisis-response scenarios and emergency action plans.

Officials also assessed steps to enhance operational capacity on the ground in the event of potential spillover from the Iran-related tensions.

Also on Feb. 28, Çiftçi spoke with his Azerbaijani and Iraqi counterparts to discuss "strengthening cooperation.”

Despite the strikes, which began on Feb. 28 morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said later that day that Türkiye had not experienced any problems "in terms of border security.”

Iran's neighbors have long feared that a new round of strikes on the country could destabilize the entire region, unleashing a possible influx of refugees.

Türkiye currently hosts more than 74,000 Iranians with residence permits and some 5,000 refugees.