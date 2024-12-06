Türkiye introduces new dress code in schools

ANKARA
The Education Ministry has introduced sweeping changes to school dress codes, addressing long-standing complaints from parents about the frequent changes in school uniforms and the requirement to purchase clothing from specific retailers.

Schools will determine a standard uniform for all students, abolishing the casual dress policy, according to a new amendement published in the Official Gazette early on Dec. 6.

Schools will no longer have the authority to change uniforms annually or direct parents to specific stores.

Under the new rules, school uniforms will remain unchanged for a minimum of four academic years, reducing the financial burden on families.

“When school uniforms are updated, students in intermediate grades will be allowed to continue wearing their current uniforms until they advance to the next educational level,” the regulation stated.

The revised dress code emphasizes affordability, simplicity and practicality, and mandates that uniforms align with pedagogical principles.

Additionally, preschool and special education students are required to dress in clean, age-appropriate attire, while those participating in workshops or laboratory programs can wear specialized clothing with administrative approval.

Students with documented health conditions will be permitted to dress according to their specific needs. Furthermore, parents will no longer be required to purchase additional clothing for special events, such as in-class activities or celebrations.

