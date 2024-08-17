Türkiye intensifies efforts to combat forest fires amid ongoing evacuations

IZMIR

Türkiye is dealing with multiple forest fires, particularly in the western province of İzmir, implementing evacuations in several provinces as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı reported that 72 fires have erupted nationwide, with 45 under control and efforts ongoing for the remaining 27 fires. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) confirmed that evacuation efforts are continuing as a precaution.

3,583 people have been evacuated from the provinces of İzmir, Aydın, Bolu, Muğla, and Manisa due to the imminent threat of wildfires. In İzmir's Karşıyaka district, a fire ignited by a picnic has destroyed 17 homes and led to the evacuation of 105 residents.

Firefighting resources have been mobilized across the country, with five planes, 14 helicopters, and hundreds of personnel actively engaged in combating the blazes. A fire in Aydın's Bozdoğan district expanded from rural areas into forests, necessitating the deployment of 168 personnel and 35 aerial vehicles.

NASA data indicates significant damage from the fires, with 941 hectares in İzmir, 1,498 hectares in Manisa, and 2,580 hectares in Bolu affected. Collectively, 5,019 hectares across these provinces have been impacted.

While no human casualties have been reported, wildlife and ecosystems are experiencing substantial harm. The fires are expected to persist over the coming days due to ongoing heatwaves and unpredictable winds.

A fire that began in İzmir late Thursday intensified rapidly, requiring extensive evacuations and firefighting efforts in several districts. Wind speeds reached approximately 80 kilometers per hour (49.9 miles), temporarily disrupting aerial firefighting operations in the Yamanlar Karatepe area.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun reported that containment efforts include 596 vehicles and nearly 3,000 personnel. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated a total of 900 citizens have been evacuated, with 800 from Karşıyaka and 100 from Bayındır.