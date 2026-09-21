Türkiye Innovation Week 2026 to Kick Off on Oct. 15 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye Innovation Week 2026 (TIW), one of the largest innovation gatherings in the country and the surrounding region, will be held for the 13th time at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul on Oct. 15-17.

According to a statement by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), the event will be organized under the theme “Humanity 6.0: The New Phase of Humanity” with the support of the Trade Ministry and hosted by TİM.

Over the past 12 years, TIW has reached more than 600,000 participants and generated 255 million interactions. This year’s event will focus on developments transforming the world and the economy, ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to biotechnology and next-generation education, with a human-centered approach.

Topics including human-AI collaboration, redesigned education, transforming institutions, trust, digital identity and social resilience will be discussed within the framework of the new era’s economic and social dynamics.

Throughout the three-day event, academics, entrepreneurs, exporters, investors, technology companies and young people from around the world will gather in Istanbul, bringing together different actors of the innovation ecosystem under one roof.

TIW26 will feature a broad program including panel discussions, master classes, award ceremonies, gaming experience areas, exhibitions, hackathons and workshops.