Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

ANKARA
Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

Türkiye will provide financial assistance to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime under a project to combat the use of cultural property in transnational organized crime and money laundering activities.

The text of the agreement reached between Türkiye and the UN, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in Wednesday's issue of the Official Gazette.

Information was shared regarding the financial assistance to be provided by Türkiye to UNODC within the scope of the project, “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”

Türkiye and UNODC also committed to immediately informing each other of any circumstances that hinder or threaten the successful progress of the project.

In addition, the U.N. will be responsible for monitoring and regularly reviewing the project. The project proposes a multi-faceted approach to combating “multi-faceted serious organized” crime threats.

 

drug,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system
Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab

Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab
Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts

Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿