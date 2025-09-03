Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

ANKARA

Türkiye will provide financial assistance to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime under a project to combat the use of cultural property in transnational organized crime and money laundering activities.

The text of the agreement reached between Türkiye and the UN, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in Wednesday's issue of the Official Gazette.

Information was shared regarding the financial assistance to be provided by Türkiye to UNODC within the scope of the project, “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”

Türkiye and UNODC also committed to immediately informing each other of any circumstances that hinder or threaten the successful progress of the project.

In addition, the U.N. will be responsible for monitoring and regularly reviewing the project. The project proposes a multi-faceted approach to combating “multi-faceted serious organized” crime threats.