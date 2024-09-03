Türkiye in top 10 in electric vehicle sales in Europe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye ranked ninth in Europe, ahead of Italy, in terms of the number of electric vehicles (EV) sold in the first eight months of 2024.

From January and July, a total of 41,371 EVs were sold in the country, marking a staggering 159 percent increase from a year ago.

Togg’s T10X model was the best-selling EV in the local market. The indigenous carmaker delivered 14,248 vehicles in the January-July period. Tesla ranked second at 2,597, followed by Ssang Yong at 1,671.

Across Europe, however, EV sales were almost unchanged compared with the first 8 months of 2023 at 1.1 million units.

In Germany, the EV market contracted more than 20 percent annually with 215,000 vehicles sold, while in Norway, sales were down 5.6 percent to 57,951 units.

In the hybrid segment, Türkiye ranked seventh in Europe with sales amounting to 77,641, a 47.3 percent increase from January-July last year.

Germany claimed the top spot with 429,000 sales, the U.K. came second at 405,622.

Passenger car sales in Türkiye rose 3.4 percent in the first seven months of 2024 to 536,000. This made Türkiye the sixth largest market in Europe, (EFTA region and the U.K.).

In European countries, passenger car sales recorded a 3.9 percent increase from a year ago to 7.9 million units.

“In August, domestic sales contracted around 20 percent,” said Siyon Karmona, general manager at Vosmer Otomotiv.

Karmona expects sales to gather pace after October, saying that companies will launch promotion companies toward the end of the year which will give a boost to sales.