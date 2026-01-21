Türkiye in talks with US Chevron for oil, gas exploration: Report

Türkiye in talks with US Chevron for oil, gas exploration: Report

ISTANBUL
Türkiye in talks with US Chevron for oil, gas exploration: Report

Türkiye's state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is negotiating a potential partnership with U.S. energy giant Chevron for joint oil and natural gas exploration, according to a Bloomberg report citing an anonymous Turkish source.

The discussions focus on collaborating in seismic surveys and drilling operations, the source indicated.

The move aligns with Ankara's efforts to ramp up domestic energy output and coincides with improving U.S.-Türkiye relations. It follows a January agreement with ExxonMobil for similar explorations in the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions.

The Turkish Energy Ministry and TPAO have not commented on the matter yet.

A Chevron spokesperson told Bloomberg, "Chevron maintains a globally diversified exploration and production portfolio and continues to evaluate potential opportunities. As per company policy, we do not comment on commercial matters."

Details on specific projects remain unclear.

TPAO currently operates in the Black Sea, Iraq, Russia, and Somalia and has previously conducted drills in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Chevron holds interests off the islands of Israel and Cyprus.

In recent years, Ankara has prioritized boosting local production and expanding TPAO's international footprint to cut reliance on imported oil and gas.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

    Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

  2. Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

    Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

  3. Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

    Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

  4. Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

    Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

  5. Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

    Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board
Recommended
Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025
Ties with Qatar boosted through new deals: Defense chief

Ties with Qatar boosted through new deals: Defense chief
TOBB unveils project to boost Türkiye-EU business ties

TOBB unveils project to boost Türkiye-EU business ties
Gold surges to new record amid US-EU tensions

Gold surges to new record amid US-EU tensions
Taiwan chip dominance biggest threat to world economy, says Bessent

Taiwan chip dominance 'biggest threat to world economy,' says Bessent
UK will refund visa fees to attract ‘trailblazer’ investment

UK will refund visa fees to attract ‘trailblazer’ investment
WORLD Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 21 that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over U.S. control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework of a future deal’ on Arctic security.
ECONOMY Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Türkiye achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production, marking an all-time high, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿