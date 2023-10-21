Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is in contact with all sides of the ongoing crisis in Gaza to facilitate a cease-fire.

Fidan told a live broadcast late Friday that Ankara has been engaged in busy diplomacy to facilitate cease-fire, humanitarian aid and a possible prisoner exchange.

He also reiterated again that Ankara is proposing a guarantorship system with hopes to find a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he suggested that Türkiye can be a guarantor.

Fidan also said the problem of Muslim countries is that they do not recognize their potential, and develop a joint stance to take action for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.

He noted that many countries in the region cannot openly display their true stance on the Palestine-Israel issue as they're dealing with their own political, economic or security issues, while they are bargaining with the West and the U.S., which use their problems as trump cards against them.

Meanwhile, Fidan also met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during his visit to Türkiye as part of his three-country regional tour.

