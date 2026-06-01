Türkiye imposes nighttime beach restrictions to protect endangered sea turtles

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has introduced strict nighttime restrictions on several of its most famous Mediterranean beaches to protect endangered sea turtles during the nesting season, with violators to face fines of up to 699,245 Turkish Liras (approximately $15,200).

Companies and other legal entities that damage nesting habitats, disturb turtles or violate protection rules may face penalties three times higher, reaching more than 2 million liras ($43,600).

The measures apply to key nesting sites for loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas), both listed as threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Under the regulations, public access to protected beaches is prohibited between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. through the end of September. The restrictions cover renowned coastal areas including İztuzu Beach in Muğla, Patara Beach in Antalya, and Çıralı Beach, as well as 18 other nesting beaches along Türkiye’s Mediterranean coastline.

Authorities have also banned camping, setting up tents, lighting fires or barbecues and driving vehicles on the protected beaches during the nesting and hatching period.

Türkiye hosts 21 designated sea turtle nesting beaches across the provinces of Antalya, Muğla, Mersin, Adana, and Hatay. The 30-kilometre Belek coastline in Antalya is considered the largest nesting area for sea turtles in both Türkiye and the Mediterranean region.

Adult turtles typically come ashore to lay eggs between late spring and summer, while hatchlings begin emerging from nests and making their way to the sea from mid-July onward.

During the nesting season, the beaches remain open to visitors during daylight hours but are reserved exclusively for sea turtles at night.