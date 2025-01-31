Türkiye implements sweeping reforms for private hospitals

ANKARA

The Health Ministry has introduced comprehensive reforms to the Private Hospitals Regulation, recently published in the Official Gazette, aimed at strengthening medical oversight, tightening operational regulations, and improving service quality standards.

Unlike state hospitals, which provide healthcare services funded and regulated by the government, private hospitals operate independently but must adhere to strict regulations.

The amendments follow the neonatal intensive care scandal, which sparked public outcry and scrutiny over private healthcare practices.

Under the updated regulation, both administrative and medical procedures at private hospitals will undergo stricter supervision. Previously, routine inspections focused primarily on quality standards, but now, medical practices themselves will be evaluated.

The ministry has established 20 scientific committees, comprising leading experts in various fields. These committees will assess whether treatments and procedures align with medical necessity.

Meanwhile, a continuous, AI-supported monitoring system will supplement the routine inspections at private hospitals which take place three times a year.

The regulation also imposes stricter criteria on those seeking to establish a private hospital. Individuals convicted of crimes of moral turpitude will be barred from ownership, and those whose licenses were previously revoked due to violations will not be allowed to reapply.

Furthermore, private hospitals will no longer be able to transfer or sell bed quotas and medical staff positions, preventing commercial exploitation of health services.

To combat overpricing and hidden fees, the regulation strictly prohibits hospitals from charging patients any fees beyond those set by the Social Security Institution (SGK).

Hospitals must adhere to SGK’s Health Implementation Communiqué (SUT) pricing, ensuring standardized rates. Any violation will result in license revocation.

A new QR code system will be implemented at private hospitals aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability, allowing patients to directly submit feedback to the Health Ministry.

Cases of mistreatment or patient safety violations will lead to immediate suspension of hospital services.

Additionally, the Health Services Quality and Accreditation Institute (TÜSKA) will now mandate accreditation for all private hospitals, introducing 58 standards and 244 evaluation criteria. Hospitals failing to meet these requirements must display public notices stating their lack of accreditation.

The regulation introduces mandatory employment for pharmacy technicians, radiotherapy technicians and electrophysiology technicians at private hospitals. Private hospitals must also operate a 24/7 registered and regulated ambulance service.