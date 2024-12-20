Türkiye identifies 5 potential global hubs beyond Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul has been officially recognized as Türkiye’s sole "global city," with five others earmarked for potential global status, according to an assessment by the Industry and Technology Ministry as part of a strategic plan to enhance regional competitiveness and economic integration in the international arena.

One of the core components of the initiative is the concept of “spatial typology for global integration.” With rising global trends like digitization and mobility, Türkiye seeks to maximize economic opportunities while addressing associated risks.

Analyses revealed that Istanbul leads Türkiye’s integration into the global economy. The city dominates key indicators such as international flight traffic, foreign trade volume and finance and insurance activities, which account for over half of Türkiye’s total in these sectors.

Additionally, Istanbul is home to approximately 40 percent of Türkiye’s legally employed foreign workforce.

Accounting for 18 percent of the national population, Istanbul’s international economic and social influence is unmatched. The city also leads in patent registrations, underscoring its strength in innovation and technology.

The strategy also identifies Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, İzmir and Kocaeli as “potential global cities” based on their strengths in various sectors.

As Türkiye’s capital, Ankara leverages its political significance and growing industrial base. It stands out for its high number of patent registrations and a strong presence in knowledge-intensive service sectors, ranking second only to Istanbul in finance and insurance activities.

Known for its contributions to medium-high technology sectors, Bursa, located in the country’s west, is a major industrial and trade center.

Renowned for its advanced tourism industry, the southern province of Antalya also ranks second in Türkiye for international flights and a number of foreign workers.

Benefiting from its proximity to Istanbul, Kocaeli excels in foreign trade volume and ranks third in medium-high technology employment.

Meanwhile, the western province of İzmir is a key player in foreign trade, finance, insurance and knowledge-intensive sectors.

By focusing on enhancing its technological capabilities, attracting foreign investments and fostering innovation in its potential global cities, Türkiye aims to further solidify its position on the world stage.