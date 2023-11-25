Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med

ANTALYA

Türkiye has hosted an evacuation drill in the eastern Mediterranean, drawing participation from eight countries.

The exercise, organized under the command of the Naval Forces Command, unfolded off the coast of Antalya's Konyaaltı district on Nov. 23.

The drill, which took place on domestic short-runway ship TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s first LHD-class vessel, was monitored by Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, head of the command, representatives from participating and observer countries and members of the press.

The scenario involved an effort by amphibious marine infantry units, underwater teams, landing craft mechanized (LCM) ships, armored amphibious assault vehicle ZAHAs, and two boats from TCG Anadolu to conduct a simulated rescue mission for civilians on the shore.

Amphibious marine infantry units and underwater teams set sail to rescue civilians stranded on the coast, while other units, transported by military helicopters, landed on the Sarısu coast to secure the area.

Simultaneously, troops on landing ships LCMs and ZAHAs, which included an armored personnel carrier, reached the shore to evacuate civilians, ferrying them to safety aboard the TCG Anadolu ship.