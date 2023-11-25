Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med

Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med

ANTALYA
Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med

Türkiye has hosted an evacuation drill in the eastern Mediterranean, drawing participation from eight countries.

The exercise, organized under the command of the Naval Forces Command, unfolded off the coast of Antalya's Konyaaltı district on Nov. 23.

The drill, which took place on domestic short-runway ship TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s first LHD-class vessel, was monitored by Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, head of the command, representatives from participating and observer countries and members of the press.

The scenario involved an effort by amphibious marine infantry units, underwater teams, landing craft mechanized (LCM) ships, armored amphibious assault vehicle ZAHAs, and two boats from TCG Anadolu to conduct a simulated rescue mission for civilians on the shore.

Amphibious marine infantry units and underwater teams set sail to rescue civilians stranded on the coast, while other units, transported by military helicopters, landed on the Sarısu coast to secure the area.

Simultaneously, troops on landing ships LCMs and ZAHAs, which included an armored personnel carrier, reached the shore to evacuate civilians, ferrying them to safety aboard the TCG Anadolu ship.

EastMed, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

    Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

  2. Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

    Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

  3. Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

    Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

  4. Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

    Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

  5. Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

    Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season
Recommended
3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria
CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls
Istanbul gearing up against heavy snowfall

Istanbul gearing up against heavy snowfall
Women spearhead awareness events against violence

Women spearhead awareness events against violence
We must end historical injustice against Palestine: FM

We must end historical injustice against Palestine: FM
Türkiye, EU to explore ways for visa facilitation

Türkiye, EU to explore ways for visa facilitation
WORLD Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder

South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.
ECONOMY Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-COVID climate.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.