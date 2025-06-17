Türkiye hosts first electric bicycle race in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia, renowned as a global hub of hot air ballooning in the central city of Nevşehir, has hosted Türkiye’s first-ever electric bicycle race, bringing together cycling enthusiasts from six countries for two days of competition and scenic rides through the region’s iconic valleys and fairy chimneys.

 

A total of 131 athletes from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia took part in the event.

 

Featuring multiple disciplines including Gravel (long-distance cycling on mixed terrain such as dirt and gravel roads), E-Gravel (electric gravel), MTB (mountain biking) and E-MTB (electric mountain biking), the festival concluded on June 15 following a series of races across two days.

 

On June 14, participants take on the 111-kilometer grand ride. On June 15, athletes competed in two separate 50-kilometer races, starting from the Ürgüp district and winding through historical paths and stone trails surrounded by unique volcanic rock formations.

 

Speaking at the start of the race, Ürgüp mayor Ali Ertuğrul Bul said the municipality supports such events as part of its broader sustainability goals.

 

“We expect this event to grow in the coming years with more international participants. Supporting e-bikes and organizing this kind of race aligns with our mission to move Ürgüp toward a more sustainable future,” he said.

 

Bul highlighted that Ürgüp was the first in the region to introduce electric public transportation and has since installed six EV charging stations.

 

He also noted the municipality will soon meet its electricity needs entirely through solar energy, pointing out that this race is a reflection of their vision.

 

At the end of the races, a ceremony was held in Ürgüp’s town center to award the top finishers.

