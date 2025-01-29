Türkiye honors centennial of its first indigenous flight

Türkiye honors centennial of its first indigenous flight

ISTANBUL
Türkiye honors centennial of its first indigenous flight

A century ago, on Jan. 28, 1925, Türkiye’s first domestically produced aircraft, the Vecihi K-6, soared into the skies for its maiden flight, marking a pivotal moment in Turkish aviation history.

Designed and built by Vecihi Hürkuş, a pioneering aviator and engineer, the plane symbolized resilience, determination and ingenuity in the face of immense challenges.

Vecihi Hürkuş began constructing the Vehici H-6 on June 24, 1923, in the western city of İzmir, at the age of 29. Despite completing the training and reconnaissance aircraft in just under a year, bureaucratic hurdles delayed its first flight.

Determined to test his creation, Hürkuş took the initiative to fly the aircraft without official authorization. At precisely 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, 1925, in Seydiköy (now Gaziemir), Hürkuş took off in the Vecihi K-6.

The aircraft, capable of speeds up to 200 kilometers per hour, successfully completed a 15-minute test flight, witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd of friends, officials and locals.

The celebratory atmosphere at the airfield, however, was replaced by frustration when Hürkuş faced punishment for his unauthorized flight. He was fined half a month’s salary and sentenced to 10 days of house arrest.

In his own words, published by the April 1925 issue of Resimli Ay Magazine, Hürkuş criticized the failure to approve the test flight of the aircraft with reproachful words, describing himself as “a father crying beside his sick child who is doomed to die.”

“I was going mad with grief. I had no doubt about my plane’s capabilities and had proven its reliability with scientific evidence, yet they wouldn’t permit a test flight,” he wrote.

“My patience wore thin, and one day, I secretly rolled my plane out, filled its engine with fuel, and flew. As I climbed, my spirit soared with pride.”

The Vecihi K-6 was crafted using materials salvaged from Greek military planes seized during the Turkish War of Independence.

While Hürkuş designed 16 aircraft projects throughout his career, the Vehici K-6 remains the cornerstone of his legacy.

According to Bahadır Gürer, the head of the Vecihi Hürkuş Museum Association, “The K-6 was the first civilian Turkish aircraft, and it laid the groundwork for Türkiye’s aviation aspirations.”

Highlighting the significance of the 100th anniversary of the K-6’s first flight, Gürer said, “This date is monumental for Türkiye. If we have progressed in aviation today, it all began with Vecihi K-6.”

“To be able to carry out such a daring flight without permits and aware of the risks involved, knowing that this courage, heroism and self-sacrifice would be punished, is a golden nail in history. We need to properly understand and celebrate this event.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects
Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu
Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
MİT releases encrypted career video for recruits

MİT releases encrypted career video for recruits
Authorities dismantle nine crime groups: Yerlikaya

Authorities dismantle nine crime groups: Yerlikaya
Parliament launches probe into deadly ski resort fire

Parliament launches probe into deadly ski resort fire
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿