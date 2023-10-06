Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

ANKARA

Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes on PKK sites in northern Syria after Ankara's warning that it would hit the organization's positions in retaliation for a suicide bombing in Ankara last week.

Türkiye's Defense Ministry statement said the Turkish jets targeted some 30 sites in the Tal Rifat, Jazeera and Derik regions, destroying caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses used by PKK or its Syrian offshoot, YPG.

Türkiye has been carrying out strikes on PKK targets in Iraq and Syria following a suicide attack outside the Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital on Oct. 1.

The PKK claimed the attack in which one attacker blew himself up and another would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police. Two police officers were wounded.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the two assailants had arrived from Syria, where they had been trained. The minister said PKK and YPG positions in Iraq and Syria have now become legitimate targets.

The ministry has said the aerial operation in Syria was aimed at securing Türkiye's borders from threats from the PKK and YPG.

Separately, the ministry said Türkiye had retaliated to an attack by militants on a Turkish base in the Dabik region late on Oct. 5, “neutralizing” 26 militants. Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a detention order for 23 suspects, accusing them of "propagandizing for a terrorist organization" in connection to social media posts related to the recent suicide bomb attack.

In a parallel development, the government has submitted a cross-border operation bill to the parliamentary presidency. The bill seeks to extend the Turkish army's term of office in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years, starting from Oct. 30. The move aims to tackle the "persistent challenges posed by terrorist organizations, particularly the PKK and ISIL, which operate in adjacent areas in Syria."

A memorandum sent by the presidency emphasized that the extension of the Turkish military presence in Iraq and Syria is crucial to "eliminate future attacks on our country from all terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria."