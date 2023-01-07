Türkiye has the most effective intervention system in disasters: Erdoğan

ANTALYA
Just like the services we offer in a wide range of areas extending from education to healthcare and transportation to energy, we also have the fastest and most effective system of intervention in disasters in the world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said no Jan. 7 at the opening ceremony of multiple facilities in Antalya.

Extending his wishes for a speedy recovery to the citizens affected by a recent flood in Antalya’s districts of Kumluca, Finike and Demre, President Erdoğan said: “We have intervened in the incident as the state with all our means and capabilities right after the disaster. Shortly afterwards, we have rapidly taken steps to heal the wounds.”

Noting that homeware aid has been provided to over a thousand households in Kumluca, 226 households in Finike and seven households in Demre, President Erdoğan said: “We have also provided aid in cash to a total of 833 workplaces. We have extended financial aid to 1,615 persons whose vehicles have been damaged. We have delivered nearly 40 million Turkish liras’ worth of aid in cash to our 2,769 farmers for their 11,755 decares of lands damaged by the flood. Those with agriculture insurance will be compensated for their damages via the insurance. 137 million Turkish liras’ worth of aid has been delivered in cash to a total of 6,534 citizens.”

Underlining that Türkiye provides every kind of support to its citizens affected by disasters, President Erdoğan added: “Just like the services we offer in a wide range of areas extending from education to healthcare and transportation to energy, we also have the fastest and most effective system of intervention in disasters in the world.”

  Türkiye has the most effective intervention system in disasters: Erdoğan

