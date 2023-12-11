Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has refuted the notion of water as an unlimited resource, emphasizing that Türkiye "does not have a drop of water to waste," in an event held in the capital Ankara.

"Water is not only a limited but also a diminishing resource. In addition, the pressures on water are increasing day by day with climate change, drought and industrialization, and we should add to this the increasing population," he said in an address during a mass inauguration ceremony organized by state water and sewerage body DSİ in Ankara on Dec. 11.

Erdoğan, contrary to popular belief, said Türkiye is not a water-rich country, receiving an average annual rainfall of 574 mm, below the world average. "Türkiye does not have a single drop of water to waste. Furthermore, polluting our water resources is tantamount to treason. We must use our water efficiently and manage our resources correctly," he warned.

In a call to action, Erdoğan urged all citizens to support a nationwide water mobilization effort, adopting the motto "Be a drop of water." He emphasized the global significance of the water crisis, with only 1 percent of the total freshwater potential of the earth being utilized.

"The main factor that makes the water issue one of the most strategic and valuable resources is this: In many parts of the world, including our own country, water is seen as an unlimited resource. I would like to say here that this is a wrong statement," he said.

Announcing the inauguration of 369 facilities, Erdoğan highlighted their contribution of 5 billion Turkish Liras ($172.46 million) to the economy annually.

"We will neither waste nor squander nor watch our riches slip away from us," he asserted. "Everyone should know that what is a right for other countries is not a luxury for Türkiye. We need to bring our underground and above-ground riches into the economy with a responsible understanding."

