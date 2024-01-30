Türkiye grapples with heavy snowfall

ISTANBUL

Several parts of Türkiye witnessed snowfall, including Istanbul, as cold weather grips the country, with experts warning citizens against freezing rain and snowfall expected to continue in the coming days.

People in Istanbul, which is on "yellow alert," signifying a potential threat by a weather event, witnessed snow and hail.

With the messy mix of rain and snow expected to continue until Jan. 30, traffic teams are warning drivers to be careful against precipitation and icing.

It snowed particularly heavily in Istanbul’s Fatih, Kağıthane, Eyüpsultan, Çatalca, Arnavutköy and Silivri districts, blanketing several streets and vehicles.

High cold temperatures will continue across the country in the new week. Istanbul will see sleet and snow in inland districts. In the capital Ankara, intermittent snowfall will end, but cold weather will prevail.

Temperatures, which are below seasonal norms throughout the Marmara Region, especially in Istanbul, fell by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the weekend and dropped to winter values.

The snowfall has also gripped the neighboring province of Kocaeli.

The road connecting the northwestern provinces of Bursa and Kütahya was closed to the passage of trucks and heavy tonnage vehicles due to heavy snowfall, with some stuck on the road.

In the northern province of Karabük, roads in a village in the center were closed due to a landslide that occurred after the snow, and teams started works to clear the debris.

Authorities warned citizens to exercise caution against possible disruptions in transportation, icing in high areas, frost, decreased visibility, strong winds and short-term storms that can blow off roofs and topple trees and poles.

With heavy snowfall expected on the weekend in the western Black Sea and southeastern and eastern Anatolia regions, the bureau has issued "yellow" and "orange" alerts for 31 out of the country's 81 provinces.

“Orange alert” is rarely issued, which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”