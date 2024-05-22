Türkiye grants visa-free entry for Romanian tourists

Romanian citizens have been granted exemption from visa requirements for tourist visits to Türkiye, according to a presidential decree.

As per the decision published in the Official Gazette on May 21, Romanian nationals will not be required to obtain a visa for tourist stays and transit passages of up to 90 days within every 180-day period.

While this decision applies solely to Romanian citizens visiting Türkiye, Turkish citizens intending to travel to the Balkan country will continue to be obligated to obtain visas. Turkish citizens have continued to experience several challenges in obtaining Schengen visas.

Romania and Bulgaria partially joined Europe’s Schengen area of free movement on March 31, marking a new step in the two countries’ integration with the European Union.

After years of negotiations to join the Schengen area, there is now free access for travelers arriving by air or sea from both countries. However, land border checks will remain in place due to opposition primarily from Austria, which has long blocked their bid over illegal migration concerns.

