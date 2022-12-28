Türkiye closer to becoming one of world’s top 10 economies: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye is approaching step by step in its goal of becoming one of the top 10 economies of the world, with the studies it carried out under the guidance of the national technology move, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 28.

“Political independence goes through technological independence. We see science and technology as the most important tool and the most effective opportunity for Türkiye to achieve its goals,” Erdoğan said, addressing TÜBİTAK and TÜBA science awards ceremony.

The way to value-added production, strong growth and sustainable prosperity passes through the vitality of the science ecosystem, Erdoğan said. “TÜBA and TÜBİTAK are institutions that make significant contributions to the science and technology infrastructure of our country with their admirable work.”

The government has given more than 1.5 billion Turkish Liras in support to 3,134 research and development projects of 174 universities with the help of TÜBİTAK in the past one year, the president said, noting that 10,000 researchers and 12,000 scholars took part in these projects.

Elaborating on the recent debate of brain drain from Türkiye, Erdoğan said he supported the idea of young people going abroad in a bid to improve their capacities.

“A segment of our country knows no bounds in exploiting every issue. One of them is the issue of brain drain... We are not against our young minds going abroad to improve themselves, we support this,” he said.

One of the biggest reasons for China’s success is the contribution of young people who go to study abroad and return to their country with the experiences they have gained there, the president noted.

The government is also taking important steps through TÜBİTAK, and the government aims to make Türkiye a center of attraction for scientists all over the world.

“Thanks to our returning researchers, we are reversing the brain drain,” he said.

The value the government attaches to the people who do scientific studies, develop technology and products is obvious, and Türkiye reaps the fruits of these investments in science and technology in every field, the president emphasized.

It is essential that society knows its roots to determine where to lead its future, Erdoğan said.

“Once upon a time, scientists around the world were coming out of our heartland; Ali Kuşçu, Hezerfen Ahmet Çelebi, İbni Sina, Hayyam... But then, we experienced a period of stagnation in science and technology studies. Now we are ending this interregnum period, and we are rearing up in science and technology,” he stated.

“This geography will once again become one of the leading centers of science and technology. We trust the Teknofest generation. Our scientists and young people give us this hope,” Erdoğan added.

