Türkiye, Germany to discuss defense industry ties in key visit

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA

Turkish and German top diplomats, Hakan Fidan and David Wadephul, will exchange views on how to intensify cooperation in the defense industry, including the sale of Eurofighter jets and Ankara’s inclusion in the EU’s 150 billion euro financial instrument, aiming to boost defense industry production.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Wadephul will pay a one-day visit to Ankara on Oct. 17 and hold extensive talks with Fidan. The sources said that the visit will be followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Werz’s trip to Türkiye in the coming period as the guest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Talks in Ankara between the two top diplomats will pave the way for a broad exchange of views on bilateral, regional and global matters, the sources informed.

On efforts to create a new security architecture, Fidan will underline the importance of doing this under the roof of NATO and in a coordinated manner.

The Turkish minister will also raise bilateral cooperation in the defense industry amid Türkiye’s interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets. Germany has already greenlighted the sale.

On the same topic, Fidan will also press on his German counterpart for the inclusion of the Turkish defense industry into the EU’s new financial instrument, dubbed SAFE. The instrument covers 150 billion euro loans to boost production and joint procurement of military equipment.

The two ministers will also discuss regional and global developments, particularly the Middle East, Ukraine and Syria. Fidan will explain Türkiye’s positions regarding these issues and reiterate its commitment to implementing the Gaza deal that ended the Israeli genocidal acts on Palestinian civilians.

He will also repeat that the positive momentum achieved through the ceasefire deal should help to accelerate efforts for a permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine question.

‘Strategic energy ties’

On the bilateral front, Fidan will express his satisfaction with the improvement of economic and trade ties.

The fact that Türkiye-Germany JETCO meeting will soon meet to further boost trade Fidan will also underline the importance of convening a forum devoted to strengthening energy and mining cooperation.

Fidan will stress Ankara’s willingness to develop a strategic cooperation with Germany on energy. The two men will also discuss the Türkiye-EU relationship, the sources stated.