Türkiye freezes assets of more than 40 over terror ties

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry has imposed asset-freeze sanctions on 44 individuals and entities across the country, citing their affiliations with various terrorist organizations.

The individuals and institutions whose accounts were seized were found to have provided financial support to terrorist groups, including PKK, ISIL, al-Qaida and FETÖ, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette early on Jan. 7.

Among the listed names is Muhammet Enes Yılmaz, a FETÖ affiliate currently residing in the United States.

The fugitive FETÖ suspect facilitated monetary transfers to organization members in Türkiye through two companies he owned in the country, local media reported.

The government’s move on Jan. 7 was followed by a series of operations targeting FETÖ and ISIL.

In an operation conducted in the capital Ankara, police detained 22 suspects identified as providing financial backing to FETÖ.

The dismantled network reportedly funneled financial assistance to ex-members who were dismissed from public institutions after infiltrating key government ministries and to those under investigation for terror affiliations, as well as their families.

Since the failed coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ in 2016, thousands of its strategically placed members within critical governmental and judicial positions have been dismissed and subjected to investigations.

A separate operation in the southern province of Adana resulted in the detention of two individuals for providing financial support to ISIL by channeling funds they collected under the guise of aiding war victims from the public.

The suspects transferred approximately 5 million Turkish Liras ($141,000) to the terror organization over the past year.

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
