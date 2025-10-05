Türkiye finalizes report to trim 12-year compulsory education

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Education Minister Yusuf Tekin announced that a report proposing to reduce the 12-year compulsory education system is complete and will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Speaking about the study, Tekin noted that societal expectations and easier access to information have prompted discussions about reducing the length of compulsory schooling.

“The report will be submitted to President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]. If approved, there are several possible approaches. We will likely present this in the first cabinet meeting,” Tekin said, adding that a final decision is expected within the year and that the next academic calendar will be planned accordingly.

He also referenced ongoing preparations by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) to enable high-achieving students to complete their university degrees in three years instead of four.

Türkiye’s current system was introduced in 2012, extending compulsory education from eight to 12 years and dividing it into three stages: Four years of primary school, four years of middle school and four years of high school.

Since its implementation, the system has faced criticism for being rigid, failing to accommodate diverse student interests and leading to overcrowded classrooms in high schools.

According to previous local media reports, among the proposals being debated are more flexible formats such as two years of compulsory high school education followed by two years of optional schooling, or three compulsory years with the final year tailored for university preparation or vocational training.