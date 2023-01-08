Türkiye eyes cooperation with allied in defense projects

ISTANBUL

Türkiye wants to cooperate with friendly nations and its allies in defense projects, Defense Industries Presidency head Ismail Demir has said.

“We offer our products to local security forces as well as friendly countries and our allies. We want to make a call to them: We want to carry out large projects jointly with friendly countries and our allies,” Demir told journalists at a gathering at Teknopark Istanbul on Jan. 6.

“Embargoes will continue. Some of those embargoes have been eased but we are not really interested in this anymore. We reject becoming dependent on any of the critical and strategic products. We have learned our lessons,” he added.

Türkiye is determined to continue to produce defense products domestically, Demir said.

“We are trying to take steps in advance by identifying potential obstacles which may arise regarding domestic production.”

Demir also unveiled that Türkiye’s defense industry aims to boost its export revenues to at least $6 billion this year,

With more than 2,000 companies operating in the sector, the defense industry is making one of the largest contributions to the Turkish economy, according to Demir.

Turnover of the defense sector, which carried out more than 750 projects and other activities, surpassed $10 billion, and its revenues from exports climbed to a record high of $4.4 billion in 2022, he said, adding that the $6 billion of the export target set for 2023 could be easily exceeded.

“There are no financing problems in the sector. As production and exports increase, it will be much easier to find financing for large-scale projects,” he added.

In 2023, the locally developed combat aircraft will roll out from the hangar, while the light attack aircraft Hürjet and the unmanned combat aerial vehicle TBS will make their maiden flights, according to Demir.

The year 2023 will market several “firsts,” according to the top defense officials.

KILIÇSAT and İMECE satellites will be launched into space, while the first deliveries and mass production of missile systems, Siper, Bozdoğan, Gökdoğan, Gökdeniz, Karaok, Şimşek and Akya, will begin this year, he said.

Anadolu assault ship will be put in use along with one of the new type submarines, Piri Reis, Demir noted.

Talks on F35s are still ongoing, and there are several options on the table, including the reimbursement of the payment made for those jets, Demir also said. “We are monitoring the developments and will take the necessary steps.”

“We presently focus on the modernization of the F16s. We have no hesitations about this, and our efforts will continue in full swing.”

The Turkish defense and aviation sector’s export revenues stood at only $248 million in 2002, and surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2011 for the first time, climbing to $3.1 billion in 2019 and further up to $3.22 billion in 2021.