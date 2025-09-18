Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

BISHKEK

Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan inked the 12th Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) Protocol yesterday, covering fields such as bilateral trade relations, industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare and culture.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev met in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, and signed the protocol and a new 77-article action plan within it.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Yılmaz said they are determined to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's trade volume targets of $2 billion in the short term and $5 billion in the medium term at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek in 2024.

Yılmaz said they discussed all aspects of economic and trade relations between the two countries at the meeting, and that they comprehensively evaluated future steps in areas where there is strong cooperation and potential, such as healthcare, education, energy, industry, culture and tourism.

He noted that with the action plan, which serves as a joint roadmap, they have identified concrete goals and new areas of work in an array of fields, including bilateral trade relations, industry and energy, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare and culture.

Additionally, collaborations will be developed in the mining sector, particularly in rare earth elements and critical minerals.

In the field of industry and technology, joint efforts will be undertaken to establish industrial parks in Kyrgyzstan, he said.

Yılmaz noted that Türkiye is the country's fifth-largest direct investor, with more than 2,000 Turkish companies operating in Kyrgyzstan and approximately $2 billion in investment.

He also noted that Turkish contracting companies have implemented 95 projects in Kyrgyzstan to date, totaling approximately $1 billion.