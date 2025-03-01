Türkiye extradites wanted criminals from Poland, Bulgaria

Turkish authorities have repatriated two internationally wanted criminals from Poland and Bulgaria over involvement in a series of crimes including armed attacks and drug trafficking, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Feb. 28.

Poland extradited Sinan Memi, a key figure in the notorious "Daltons" crime syndicate, infamous for orchestrating armed motorcycle attacks, drug trafficking, extortion and violent crimes, Yerlikaya said on X.

He was the subject of an Interpol red notice for three years and wanted on 20 separate warrants for offenses including orchestrating murders, establishing a criminal organization, drug trafficking and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Separately, Atakan Avcı was brought to the country from Bulgaria.

Convicted of large-scale narcotics trafficking, Avcı was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Türkiye and was internationally wanted for over a year.

Both individuals were transported to the capital Ankara aboard a gendarmerie aircraft, the minister said.

Yerlikaya did not provide further details about the operations that led to their capture in the two countries.

"You cannot escape Turkish police," Yerlikaya stated in his social media post.

"No matter how big their scale or where they flee, we will relentlessly pursue and bring to justice members of organized crime syndicates and drug traffickers,” he said.

In recent years, Türkiye has significantly escalated its crackdown on criminal networks, capturing numerous fugitives under international warrants. The justice and foreign ministries continue diplomatic and operational efforts to secure the extradition of Turkish criminals detained abroad.

