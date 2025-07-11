Türkiye extends digital lifeline to Syria with satellite internet launch

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye's state-owned satellite operator Türksat has rolled out Ka-band satellite internet services in Syria, a move stemming from recent talks in Damascus aimed at bolstering the war-torn country's connectivity.

The initiative taps into the high-capacity capabilities of the Türksat 5B satellite, bringing online digital public services in Syrian regions plagued by inadequate infrastructure.

Key sites across Syria, where traditional networks fall short, now feature installed satellite terminals. These setups promise reliable, speedy access to essential digital services, ensuring continuity even in remote areas.

Beyond basic internet, Türksat is delivering comprehensive packages that include TV and radio broadcasting, e-government tools, emergency communication systems during disasters, and secure network setups. This support underscores Türkiye's role in driving Syria's broader digital overhaul.

The satellite-based system shines in places without fiber optic or cable lines, offering seamless communication where ground options simply don't exist.

Looking ahead, Türksat officials say they will keep deploying more terminals nationwide to widen the reach and strengthen Syria's tech backbone.