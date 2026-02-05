Türkiye expects record wheat production amid recent rainfall

ANKARA

Türkiye's snowfall and rainfall this season have outperformed last year's figures and reverted to normal seasonal levels, raising prospects of a record wheat harvest — assuming no intense heat waves occur in the upcoming period, says the president of the Ankara-based National Grain Council (UHK).

Yaşar Serpi said that climate risks last year affected the country’s grain sector, with irregular rainfall reducing yields, while insufficient rain during critical development periods led to losses of about 12.3 percent, bringing total grain output to 34.2 million tons in the 2024-2025 season.

Wheat production fell 13.7 percent to 17.9 million tons, barley declined 25.9 percent to 6 million tons, rye dropped 20.9 percent to 203,000 tons and oats decreased 26.3 percent to 288,000 tons, while corn production rose 5 percent to 8.6 million tons, he said.

Serpi stated that while no major supply disruption emerged, climate risks have become a structural factor in agriculture.

Producers in drought-prone regions shifted toward wheat and barley cultivation, with wheat planting rising by 10 percent to 15 percent in some areas, he said.

Serpi said the impact of last year’s agricultural frost on cereal and pulse crops was limited but warned producers to remain cautious in the future.

With wheat cultivation expanding and rainfall increasing, Serpi said crop yields have been positive nationwide, but stressed that temperatures in April and May will be decisive.

“The timing of the rainfall is more important than the amount, so it is possible to have a cautious but optimistic outlook at this point,” he said.