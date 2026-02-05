Türkiye expects record wheat production amid recent rainfall

Türkiye expects record wheat production amid recent rainfall

ANKARA
Türkiye expects record wheat production amid recent rainfall

Türkiye's snowfall and rainfall this season have outperformed last year's figures and reverted to normal seasonal levels, raising prospects of a record wheat harvest — assuming no intense heat waves occur in the upcoming period, says the president of the Ankara-based National Grain Council (UHK).

Yaşar Serpi said that climate risks last year affected the country’s grain sector, with irregular rainfall reducing yields, while insufficient rain during critical development periods led to losses of about 12.3 percent, bringing total grain output to 34.2 million tons in the 2024-2025 season.

Wheat production fell 13.7 percent to 17.9 million tons, barley declined 25.9 percent to 6 million tons, rye dropped 20.9 percent to 203,000 tons and oats decreased 26.3 percent to 288,000 tons, while corn production rose 5 percent to 8.6 million tons, he said.

Serpi stated that while no major supply disruption emerged, climate risks have become a structural factor in agriculture.

Producers in drought-prone regions shifted toward wheat and barley cultivation, with wheat planting rising by 10 percent to 15 percent in some areas, he said.

Serpi said the impact of last year’s agricultural frost on cereal and pulse crops was limited but warned producers to remain cautious in the future.

With wheat cultivation expanding and rainfall increasing, Serpi said crop yields have been positive nationwide, but stressed that temperatures in April and May will be decisive.

“The timing of the rainfall is more important than the amount, so it is possible to have a cautious but optimistic outlook at this point,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿