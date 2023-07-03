Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

ISTANBUL
Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

Türkiye expects to receive over 1.8 million health tourists in 2023, with an increase of approximately 30 percent, the head of a tourism professional organization has said.

“We expect to receive over 1.8 million health tourists in 2023 with an increase of approximately 30 percent,” said Firuz Bağlıkaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB). “Likewise, we anticipate an increase in health tourism revenue.”

Bağlıkaya noted that according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the number of visitors who came to Türkiye for health and medical reasons, including citizens living abroad, exceeded 1.4 million last year.

Stating that the upward trend continued this year, Bağlıkaya said, “In the first three months of 2023, the number of visitors coming to our country for health and medical reasons increased by 37.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 474,114. We expect the growth of health tourism to continue in the coming period.”

She emphasized that Türkiye is one of the world’s most important destinations in the field of health tourism.

“Gynecology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, medical biochemistry, general surgery, dentistry, orthopedics and traumatology, infectious diseases and ENT are the most preferred clinical specialties by international patients coming for health tourism,” Bağlıkaya said.
“Apart from these, hair transplantation, aesthetic and beauty applications are also of great interest.”

Bağlıkaya added that according to the information from travel agencies working as authorized intermediary organizations in the field of health tourism, a significant portion of the guests visiting Türkiye for health purposes come for hair transplantation.

“The most important center for hair transplantation in terms of destination is Istanbul,” she said.

“Due to the increasing demand, Antalya and İzmir have also started to receive a large number of health tourists for hair transplantation. This is an extremely pleasing development. We expect the number of people coming for hair transplantation to increase by around 20 percent this year compared to 2022.”

Bağlıkaya said that Türkiye is growing in double digits in the field of health tourism.

“We expect to receive more than 1.8 million health tourists in 2023, with an increase of about 30 percent. We also expect an increase in health tourism revenues. The figures confirm our expectation of this increase. In the first quarter of this year, health tourism revenues increased by 10.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022, reaching $453.7 million. Therefore, we can say that the upward trend in health tourism revenues will continue,” she added.

Bağlıkaya noted that Türkiye, which has a very high potential in the field of health tourism, can continue its rise in this field with the promotion and marketing activities to be carried out.

“It is also very important to support the travel agencies, which play a very important role at this point,” she said.

“At the same time, the support of the Trade Ministry is also very important. The ministry also provides serious incentives to our agencies and health institutions for the development of health tourism, and the portal https://healinturkiye.gov.tr plays an important role in promoting our agencies and health institutions.”

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

    Türkiye expects 30 pct upsurge in health tourism patients in 2023

  2. Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

    Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

  3. Putin to speak with China, India leaders in first summit since Wagner insurrection

    Putin to speak with China, India leaders in first summit since Wagner insurrection

  4. 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold

    3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold

  5. Call for anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

    Call for anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
Recommended
People return from coastal towns as Eid al-Adha holiday ends

People return from coastal towns as Eid al-Adha holiday ends
9 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

9 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
Türkiye becomes role model in underwater activities

Türkiye becomes role model in underwater activities
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday
WORLD Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in fierce fighting

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

Ukraine said on Sunday that Russian troops were advancing in four areas in the east of the country amid "fierce fighting" but reported its forces moving forward in the south.

ECONOMY 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

As part of the urban transformation project, 3.3 million houses at risk have been transformed in 10 years. While 888,000 unsafe houses and workplaces in all 81 provinces are being renovated, around 1.75 million independent units have been included in the scope of transformation

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.