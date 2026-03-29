Türkiye expands Black Sea surveillance as 275 suspicious objects detected

Türkiye expands Black Sea surveillance as 275 suspicious objects detected

ANKARA
Türkiye expands Black Sea surveillance as 275 suspicious objects detected

Türkiye has identified 275 suspicious objects in the Black Sea to date, including drifting mines, kamikaze drones and unmanned surface vehicles, The Defense Ministry said.

Of them, 29 have been neutralized, the ministry said in a written statement on March 28, days after a Turkish-operated oil tanker came under an attack in the Black Sra.

Amid threats posed by drifting mines during the Russia-Ukraine War, an agreement was signed on Jan. 11, 2024, under Türkiye’s leadership, with the participation of Romania and Bulgaria, to establish the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea).

The statement noted that since March 26, 2022, following the outbreak of the war, the Turkish navy has continuously carried out reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol and disposal operations targeting mines, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unexploded ordnance in the Black Sea.

“As part of efforts to protect our maritime jurisdiction areas, under Operation Black Sea Harmony, two frigates, one submarine, one patrol vessel, one maritime patrol aircraft, one helicopter and one UAV are deployed. For mine surveillance activities, two minehunter ships, one fast attack craft, three helicopters, one underwater defense team and one UAV are on duty,” the statement said.

It added that during operations and surveillance activities conducted so far, Turkish naval units logged 28,150 hours at sea, while maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and UAVs carried out 1,554 sorties totaling 7,711 flight hours.

 

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