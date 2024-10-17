Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon

ISTANBUL
Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon

A charter flight evacuated 169 more Turkish citizens from Lebanon on Oct. 17 as Israel's military continued its operations in the region, diplomatic sources have said.

Passengers were first flown to Mersin's Çukurova Airport in the country's south before being transferred to Istanbul.

The operation follows an earlier evacuation on Oct. 10, when 966 people, including 878 Turkish citizens and 24 Northern Cypriots, were flown out of Lebanon, along with their first-degree relatives.

A convoy of six ships, supported by naval escorts, departed from a Mersin port early on Oct. 9. The convoy carried 300 tons of humanitarian supplies, including food, hygiene kits, kitchenware, tents, beds and blankets.

In addition, Türkiye has previously facilitated the evacuation of 2,120 foreigners from Lebanon amid the escalating violence, sources from the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 16.

The evacuees, from 21 countries including the U.S., Russia, Japan and Palestine, were transported by air through Türkiye to their respective destinations, the sources told local media.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

    Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

  2. Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

    Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

  3. Hezbollah launches ‘new, escalating phase’ of war with Israel

    Hezbollah launches ‘new, escalating phase’ of war with Israel

  4. South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan

    South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan

  5. 9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op

    9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op
Recommended
Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34
South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan

South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan
9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op

9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op
Scholz due in Istanbul for defense, migration talks

Scholz due in Istanbul for defense, migration talks
‘Newborn gang’ faces over 500 years for hospital scam deaths

‘Newborn gang’ faces over 500 years for hospital scam deaths
Erdoğan receives Hungarian parliament speaker in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Hungarian parliament speaker in Ankara
Türkiye warns of high possibility of war between Israel, Iran

Türkiye warns of 'high possibility' of war between Israel, Iran
WORLD Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas‘ leader and the mastermind of the group’s attack last year, is a dramatic turning point in the yearlong conflict in Gaza, with questions lingering on the future of the war.
ECONOMY Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

The normalization of monetary and fiscal policies in Türkiye is helping to restore macroeconomic stability as inflation pressures gradually ease, domestic demand cools and external vulnerabilities lessen, the World Bank has said in a report.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿